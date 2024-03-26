'SHAMAN' РЕКВИЕМ (REQUIEM) 22.03.24 - Singing his Tribute in Honor to the Victims of the Attack at 'Crocus City Hall' - Longer. full Song in Russian, ENG text Lyrics

SHAMAN РЕКВИЕМ (Requiem) 22.03.24

SHAMAN – Singing his Tribute in Honor to the Victims of the inhuman Attack at 'Crocus City Hall' - complete song, ENG text

I posted a shortened version that was translated on screen. This one isn't, so less distraction. I've uploaded a few of his songs in the past, just look up his name in the search bar at this channel if interested. I had to post the full version of this one too, since I'm a fan of how great he carry's those notes and... ; ) Cynthia

He performed at the Crocus City Hall on March 11th. There is a song posted at YT by someone from that concert only days before this Attack.

SHAMAN “You are mine...I am yours...” 03/11/2024 Crocus City Hall

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-HpK7SLi_o&ab_channel=%D0%90%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%BA%D1%81%D0%B5%D0%B9

On the video you're watching here now:

I translated his words from his channel at YouTube (link below), the following is his description he posted and song translated in the text next:

“We mourn the loss of life and pray for the health of the survivors.

It is impossible to understand, accept, or comprehend what happened. It hurts so much that I don't even have the strength to scream. It hurts all of us. The whole country is hurting.

On the day of our national mourning for the victims of the inhumane terrorist attack in Moscow's Crocus City Hall, I want to honor the memory of all those who died with a song that I wrote yesterday.” (video link after lyrics)

REQUIEM 03/22/24

I don't believe this can happen

Just take it and brutally kill

Someone's life, like a candle, should be extinguished

I don't believe…

This pain in my soul cannot be relieved

But I know that we can't be broken

And we can no longer retreat

From now on

Forever in every heart of Russia

03/22/24

God

Help us sinners

We can't do it without you

Our faith and prayer will help us

We will never forget

In our heart forever

We will remember this day until the end

I don't know what to become

To take it and shoot it point blank

To take the lives of innocents

I don't know…

This pain in my soul cannot be relieved

But I know that we can't be broken

And we can no longer retreat

From now on

Forever in every heart of Russia

03/22/24

God

Help us sinners

We can't do it without you

Our faith and prayer will help us

We will never forget

In our heart forever

We will remember this day until the end

I don't believe this can happen

Just take it and brutally kill

Someone's life is like putting out a candle

I don't believe…

Forever in every heart of Russia

03/22/24

--

Tour of Russian cities:

shamanofficial.ru/afisha

SHAMAN on social networks:

vk.com/shaman_me

t.me/shaman_channel

Cooperation:

[email protected]

Video production: Ivan Shelakhanov

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qN5idnVLog&ab_channel=SHAMAN







