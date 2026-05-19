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Hantavirus Hoax – Video #317
thefreedomarticles
thefreedomarticles
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The hantavirus may or may not develop into another fake and planned pandemic, but regardless, the basics remain: viruses, like SARS-CoV-2 or a hantavrius strain, are created digitally "in silico" with a computer program and not isolated and purified in real life.

Shownotes:

https://substack.com/@drwojakmd/note/c-257554083

https://x.com/TrevorJukes1/status/2052333648246960213

https://justintegrity.net/

https://justintegrity.net/affidavit-of-justin-leslie-crimes-against-humanity/

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

https://x.com/TaraBull/status/2052443252976910437

https://thefreedomarticles.com/bill-gates-no-mass-gatherings-unless-youre-vaccinated/

https://www.unmc.edu/healthsecurity/transmission/2024/12/11/investigation-launched-into-queensland-lab-breach-with-vials-of-hendra-virus-lyssavirus-and-hantavirus-missing/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andes_virus

https://substack.com/home/post/p-198244063

https://thefreedomarticles.com/10-reasons-sars-cov-2-imaginary-digital-theoretical-virus/

*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.

Keywords
pandemicvirusbill gatesscamdemichantavirushantavirus hoax
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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