Hantavirus Hoax – Video #317

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The hantavirus may or may not develop into another fake and planned pandemic, but regardless, the basics remain: viruses, like SARS-CoV-2 or a hantavrius strain, are created digitally "in silico" with a computer program and not isolated and purified in real life.
Shownotes:
https://substack.com/@drwojakmd/note/c-257554083
https://x.com/TrevorJukes1/status/2052333648246960213
https://justintegrity.net/affidavit-of-justin-leslie-crimes-against-humanity/
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
https://x.com/TaraBull/status/2052443252976910437
https://thefreedomarticles.com/bill-gates-no-mass-gatherings-unless-youre-vaccinated/
https://www.unmc.edu/healthsecurity/transmission/2024/12/11/investigation-launched-into-queensland-lab-breach-with-vials-of-hendra-virus-lyssavirus-and-hantavirus-missing/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andes_virus
https://substack.com/home/post/p-198244063
https://thefreedomarticles.com/10-reasons-sars-cov-2-imaginary-digital-theoretical-virus/
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.