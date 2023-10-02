Jennifer Baichwal - Into The Weeds. Monsanto & Cancer

Contact Me Here - ❤️ https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 ❤️.

Read My Latest Substack - ✍️ https://bit.ly/45428vu ✍️

.

Follow Me On X (twitter) - 🐤 https://bit.ly/43HyOdm 🐤

.

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Jennifer Baichwal is joining us.

Jennifer Baichwal was born in Montréal and grew up in Victoria, British Columbia Canada. She studied philosophy and theology at McGill University, receiving an M.A. in 1994, supported by a McGill Major Fellowship and an FCAR Master’s Scholarship.

‍.

Baichwal has been directing and producing documentaries for 25 years. Among other films, installations and lens-based projects, she has made 10 feature documentaries which have played all over the world and won multiple awards nationally and internationally.

‍.





Baichwal has given numerous workshops and talks on documentary film practice and her work, and has taught both undergraduate and graduate courses.

.

She chairs the board of Swim Drink Fish Canada, and is a member of the Toronto Metropolitan University School of Image Arts Advisory Council. She was a Director of the Board of the Toronto International Film Festival for 6 years, and remains a passionate ambassador of their Share Her Journey campaign. Baichwal is currently in development on several projects.

.

The project we are talking about today is: Into the Weeds:

It’s playing in theaters around the country October 3rd. You need to go see this important film.

.

Dewayne “Lee” Johnson vs. Monsanto Company, Baichwal’s 10th feature, opened the Hot Docs International Film Festival in April 2022. The film follows the story of Dewayne “Lee” Johnson, a former Bay Area groundskeeper, who takes on the agrochemical corporation Monsanto after a terminal cancer diagnosis. Lee’s story, his trial and other plaintiffs’ observations telescope out to the bigger picture of global pesticide use and its systemic repercussions.

I hope you enjoy this episode of the Naturally Inspired podcast with Jennifer Baichwal

.

Please welcome to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.

.

🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:

❤️ - https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 - ❤️

.

Jennifer Baichwal, Monsanto, Cancer, Duane Lee Johnson, Natural, Health, Holistic, Nutrition, Fitness, Wellness, Movement, Mindset, Minerals, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Podcast, Covid, Virus, Vaccine, Pandemic, Mask, Mandate, Lockdown

.

#JenniferBaichwal #Monsanto #Cancer #DuaneLeeJohnson #Natural #Health #Holistic #Nutrition #Fitness #Wellness #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown