WW3: British Intel Sources Tell Former British MP Bridgen a Nuclear Detonation Is Likely in Europe

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout!

🤯 British MP Andrew Bridgen Says British Defense Analysts Are Telling Him There's Going To Be a Nuclear Detonation in Europe; Warns of ‘Dirty Bomb’ False Flag That Will Spark WW3

"I've got defense analysts feeding me information and they're in... you know services and they're saying there is going to be a ("9/11 like") nuclear detonation in Europe."

Bridgen goes on to say,

"Food price inflation is going to rocket by the end of the summer."

Andrew James Bridgen is a former British politician & businessman. On April 12, 2023, he was expelled from the Conservative Party in reaction to his January comments that correctly compared COVID-19 vaccinations w/the Holocaust.

In May 2023, he joined the Reclaim Party, becoming the party's first MP. He resigned from the party in December 2023.

STEVE'S TAKE (QUESTIONS): Unless NATO is behind this, then how would UK Defence Intelligence know? Also, how come practically nobody's talking about this? That's to be expected from the mainstream media, but not alternative media.

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

2. God Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

3. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

4. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel

5. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

6. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

7. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️