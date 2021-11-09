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This Quantum Life #55 - The Dark Art of Suffering
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0 view • November 09, 2021
I call suffering a "dark art" because it has been used mercilessly by power-hungry abusers on their victims, and by those who would control others, for millennia. We also do it to ourselves, of course, but we learn it, because suffering is a cultural meme, and really nothing more than that.
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