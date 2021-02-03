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F-Droid App Store on a De-Googled Phone
Cahlen
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119 views • February 03, 2021
For those of you who have been thinking about getting your hands on a de-Googled Android device, like my Stealth Survival Phone, you're probably wondering how you'll get Apps without the Google Play Store. Have no fear, for F-Droid is here to save the day!

The F-Droid App Store is a repository of Free and Open Source Android apps. There are thousands of apps to choose from, and you're going to find something for almost any functionality you're looking for.

If what you need isn't on F-Droid, you can still install apps from the Google Play Store using the APK files or the Aurora App Store. If you go this route, I suggest blocking internet access for the app using AFWall+.

Feel free to get in touch with me ([email protected]) if you'd like help getting your hands on one of these de-Googled phones. If I'm able to help you I ask that you find some way to return the favor via http://gift.cahlen.org​.

Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee

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WEBSITE: https://cahlen.org
TELEGRAM: https://t.me/CahlenLee​
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@Cahlen:0
VOICE: https://www.voice.com/profile/cahlen
BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/cahlen
MINDS: https://minds.com/cahlenlee
EMAIL: [email protected]

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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.

Please read my Public Notice: https://cahlen.org/notice
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