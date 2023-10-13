Create New Account
Surovikin's Tactics Continue To Yield Results┃Russian Army Captured The Dominant Height In Avdiivka
channel image
The Prisoner
8798 Subscribers
Shop now
158 views
Published 17 hours ago

Very bad and disturbing news for NATO high military command and the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to come from the 'Avdiivka' direction. So this morning, numerous independent military telegram channels and war correspondents from both sides began to spread information that Russian troops managed to capture the dominant and strategically important height in 'Avdiivka'.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
russiaukrainetacticsavdiivkasurovikin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket