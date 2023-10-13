Very bad and disturbing news for NATO high military command and the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to come from the 'Avdiivka' direction. So this morning, numerous independent military telegram channels and war correspondents from both sides began to spread information that Russian troops managed to capture the dominant and strategically important height in 'Avdiivka'.

