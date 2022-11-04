Create New Account
New York Assemblyman caught taking down Lee Zeldin signs.
124 views
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 19 days ago |

This is one of many videos showing the lengths some people in New York will go through to tamper with elections.

They can't win if they don't cheat.

