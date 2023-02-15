2023-02-14 Men Testify in Maryland Against LGBT Bill to Allow Children to Change Their Gender

On Tuesday February 14, 2023, a bill was heard that would allow children of all ages to go to a doctor's office and begin the process of "transitioning", meaning to change from a boy to a girl or vice-versa.
After over an estimated (20) testimonies in favor of the bill, (3) men boldly resisted this imposition. Here there (2) minute testimonies to save Maryland's children.
