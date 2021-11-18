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REMINDER - NEVER TRUST THE GOV - TEMPLE OF YAH - by "elKirko Rodrigo Elchopo Alverz" from Geo CHem~
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53 views • November 18, 2021
do not trust the government, a reminder and stay the course. keep the temple clean.
newer geo chem dump video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTz6M6ahcGw
OLD geo chem dump chemtrail video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5SWWR4iVMU
newer geo chem dump video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTz6M6ahcGw
OLD geo chem dump chemtrail video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5SWWR4iVMU
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