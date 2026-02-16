BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Time for ICE
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
138 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 1 day ago

It's time for ICE to live up to its name: It's time to get COLD on these well-funded rioters and anarchists. The temps are in single digits in Minnesomalia, so I say: Break out the water cannons. Fire hose all their asses until they're nothing but communist popsicles.

Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan joins us Wednesday morning, as does a new entry in the race of congress out of District 13 in NE Ohio.

The news is coming at us fast and furious...get on board or get out of the damn way...we've got a nation to save!

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices
🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center
🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.

📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA
Typically 7-9 AM EST
🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show

👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media
👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm
👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America

💥 Support Our Work
This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:
• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices
• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697
• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1
• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia
Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!

Keywords
politicsdaily newsconservative talk radiobob frantzstrictly speaking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ron Paul&#8217;s Warning: The End of the Corrupt Political Order is Near

Ron Paul’s Warning: The End of the Corrupt Political Order is Near

Garrison Vance
Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Echoes of Heaven: The prophetic battle plan for surviving the end times

Belle Carter
Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Trump moves to enforce nationwide voter ID requirements ahead of midterms

Kevin Hughes
Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein&#8217;s New York apartment

Emails show former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak regularly stayed in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York apartment

Laura Harris
Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Trump orders Pentagon to boost coal power purchases

Laura Harris
Bessent warns of &#8220;big loss&#8221; if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Bessent warns of “big loss” if Supreme Court strips Trump administration of tariff powers

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy