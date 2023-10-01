Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RFK Jr. Tells Hostile C-Span Caller Why The COVID Jab Is The Most Dangerous Vaccine In History
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3274 Subscribers
375 views
Published Yesterday

"VAERS reports have shown that there have been more reports of deaths and injuries from [the C19 shot in] VAERS than all vaccines combined since 1986. So, by the only measure that the CDC uses, it is the most dangerous vaccine and has killed more people than any other vaccine in history."

Kennedy continued. "It's unfair, I think, to come to me and say that I've cited VAERS, which is a bad system, admittedly, but it's not bad because it overcounts vaccine injuries. It's bad because it undercounts them by a hundredfold. And that's CDC's own peer-reviewed studies that show that."

More stories from @Vigilant_News

Keywords
robert f kennedy jrcovidmost dangerous vaccine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket