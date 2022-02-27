© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • February 27, 2022
Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it along in the blood stream. The only way they can inherit the freedom we have known, is if we fight for it, defend it and then hand it them with the well taught lessons of how in their lifetime must do the same. And if you don't do this. Then you and I may spend our sunset years telling our children and children's children what is was once like in America when men were free.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.