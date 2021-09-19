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Il microscopio non mente: sangue dei no vax vs sangue dei vax
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3 views • September 19, 2021
Microbiologo ricercatore australiano ci fa vedere sotto microscopio la differenza nel sangue di coloro che hanno fatto le iniezioni (vax), i cosiddetti 'vaccinati', e i 'normali' esseri umani che hanno esercitato il loro diritto umano e costituzionale di scelta ed optato di non farsi iniettare nulla, (no vax) i non vaccinati.
Sottotitoli in italiano.
Italiani svegliatevi.
Sottotitoli in italiano.
Italiani svegliatevi.
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