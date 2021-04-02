WATER SLOSH TEST! Day 1: Kangen 7-Day Gallon Challenge (Water Of Champions)

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PROPER HYDRATION is KEY to a STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM and HEALTH.
NEVER BEFORE SEEN: I will drink 20 ounces of Kangen Water on camera!
Test it out for yourself. Grab 20 ounces of your water, and see how it goes down compared to the Water of Champions.
And see if your water sloshes around in your stomach.
Please join me on other platforms I am on that support Free Speech:
https://www.championsneverquit.com/p/contact.html
See this water in action here: http://www.WaterOfChampions.org
You can get it for as low as 45 USD a month here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8Qk4uMjycw&;list=PLEbmejxOFy78CN4R9_kAaZB02D3m-HDnU&index=3
Champions Never Quit,
Cheri McGaffin
Timothy McGaffin II
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com
Contact Us: https://www.championsneverquit.com/p/contact.html
#WaterOfChampions #Kangen7DayGallonChallenge #ChampionsNeverQuit
Music: [No Copyright Music] Bay Breeze - FortyThr33