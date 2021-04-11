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Patti Bartsch: Doctor of Naturopathy reports on the VAERS outcomes
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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60 views • April 11, 2021
Patti Bartsch: I absolutely hated making this video. The frustration and grief runs deep. You are being told to expect fever and muscle soreness but you are not being told THIS. Here is a handful out of THOUSANDS of cases like this. I feel like "hell in a handbasket" would be a luxury cruise based on where this is headed. PAY ATTENTION! When you hear about an unexpected death your first thought should be (WHEN) DID THEY GET THE THING! I'm so sad.
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deathvaccinationvaerscovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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