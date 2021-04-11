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Patti Bartsch: Doctor of Naturopathy reports on the VAERS outcomes
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60 views • April 11, 2021
Patti Bartsch: I absolutely hated making this video. The frustration and grief runs deep. You are being told to expect fever and muscle soreness but you are not being told THIS. Here is a handful out of THOUSANDS of cases like this. I feel like "hell in a handbasket" would be a luxury cruise based on where this is headed. PAY ATTENTION! When you hear about an unexpected death your first thought should be (WHEN) DID THEY GET THE THING! I'm so sad.
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