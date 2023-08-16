How to have Food Sent to Starving Orphans just by using your Phone! 3 Quick Easy Steps!
Step 1: Find a Orphanage in a Poor Part of the World
- Its Easy! Just use Google!
- Example: "Manila Philippines Orphanage"
Step 2: Find a Nearby Grocery store or Food Wholesaler that can Deliver the Food to the Orphanage.
- Its Easy! Just Google something like "Manila Philippines Grocery Store"
Step 3: Place the Order & have it Delivered.
- Its Easy! Just put the Orphanage address as the shipping/delivery address
Advanced Tips: - Contact the orphanage first to make sure they are wiling to accept the Food Donation.
- Use a Food Wholesaler for Bulk orders for a better price.
- Ask for picture proof of the food delivery.
- Dont send to much food that requires refrigeration.
