A stray dog shot by an arrow, trying to cross the road, asking for help

Caring Animal Shelter
Sep 24, 2023
This is a scene that happened on the streets in the first half of this year
Very distressing and shocking
He doesn't deserve to be hurt like this
Although the perpetrator was not found, luckily we met a group of kind-hearted people🙏🙏
Especially Ms. Lin and Dr. Chen, thank you for their kind deeds👍
I regularly share stories about rescuing stray dogs,
Please don't abandon your pets.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rjd7coXy3k
