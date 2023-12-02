Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A stray dog shot by an arrow, trying to cross the road, asking for help
channel image
High Hopes
2928 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
43 views
Published Yesterday

Caring Animal Shelter


Sep 24, 2023


This is a scene that happened on the streets in the first half of this year

Very distressing and shocking

He doesn't deserve to be hurt like this

Although the perpetrator was not found, luckily we met a group of kind-hearted people🙏🙏

Especially Ms. Lin and Dr. Chen, thank you for their kind deeds👍

Thank you all for watching my video,

Like, forward, comment,

Let more people pay attention to stray animals🙏🙏

I regularly share stories about rescuing stray dogs,

Please don't abandon your pets.

Thank you for your encouragement and support💖💖💖

https://reurl.cc/OvWG2r

#rescuedog #straydogs #rescue


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rjd7coXy3k

Keywords
dogrescuestreetsshotarrowcaring anmal sheltercross the roaddr chenms lin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket