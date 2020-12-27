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America’s ‘Unfolding Socialist Revolution’ & Connections to China’s Communist Party
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30 views • December 27, 2020
America is in the midst of an “unfolding socialist revolution,” argues anti-communist activist, researcher, and filmmaker Trevor Loudon. And a number of the individuals and groups involved in this effort have connections to the Chinese Communist Party.
This is American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸, and I’m Jan Jekielek.
#china #trump #socialism
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OUR PLAYLISTS:
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The Communist China Threat: https://ept.ms/atl_china
Crossfire Hurricane / FISA Abuse: https://ept.ms/atl_crossfirehurricane
Culture War: https://ept.ms/atl_culturewar
The Trump Administration: https://ept.ms/atl_trumpadmin
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CCP Virus: https://ept.ms/atl_ccpvirus
Media: https://ept.ms/atl_media
Economy: https://ept.ms/atl_economy
Education: https://ept.ms/atl_education
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Credits:
shutterstock Images: https://shutr.bz/2u8Zdp8
Music: Audioblocks.com, epidemicsound.com
Stock Video: Videoblocks.com
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© All Rights Reserved.
This is American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸, and I’m Jan Jekielek.
#china #trump #socialism
===
ATL is now on cable TV! New episodes air on NTD America on Verizon Fios TV and Frontier Fios on Channel 158.
Subscribe for updates + 🔔 : https://ept.ms/ATL
Donate to support our work: https://donorbox.org/american-thought...
Follow Jan on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JanJekielek
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanThou...
Try a newspaper that doesn't spin the facts: http://joinepoch.com
Sign the Petition to Investigate, Condemn, and Reject the Chinese Communist Party👉 https://rejectccp.com
Want to listen to our interviews as podcasts? Links below:
iTunes Podcast: https://ept.ms/ATLiTunesPodcast
Google Podcast: https://ept.ms/ATLGooglePodcast
Spotify Podcast: https://ept.ms/ATLSpotifyPodcast
MORE VIDEOS:
Conrad Black: ‘Great Trump War’ Will Continue, Regardless of Election Outcome
https://ept.ms/conradblack
In Georgia Recount, Signatures Must Be Verified—Jenny Beth Martin on Election Fraud & Irregularities
https://ept.ms/jennybethmartin
Rep. Debbie Lesko on the Georgia Runoffs, Election Fraud & Democrats’ Push for ‘Election Reform’
http://ept.ms/replesko
Rep. Devin Nunes on the Election: ‘Biden Team Is Putting on a Facade That They've Won’
https://ept.ms/atl_repdevinnunes
Will the U.S. House of Representatives Decide the Next President?—Rep. Mo Brooks on Election Fraud
https://ept.ms/repbrooks
Victor Davis Hanson on the US Election 2020 & Trump’s Prospects | American Thought Leaders
https://ept.ms/atl_vdh
Google Vote Reminders Only Went to Liberals, Not Conservatives for at Least 4 Days—Dr Robert Epstein
http://ept.ms/atl_epstein
Has China’s Communist Party Interfered in the U.S. Election?—Gen. Robert Spalding
http://ept.ms/atl_spalding
Exclusive: Devin Nunes: The Man Behind the Explosive Memo | American Thought Leaders Special Edition
http://ept.ms/devinnunes
===
OUR PLAYLISTS:
2020 Elections: https://ept.ms/atl_2020elections
The Communist China Threat: https://ept.ms/atl_china
Crossfire Hurricane / FISA Abuse: https://ept.ms/atl_crossfirehurricane
Culture War: https://ept.ms/atl_culturewar
The Trump Administration: https://ept.ms/atl_trumpadmin
Traditional Values: https://ept.ms/atl_tradition
CCP Virus: https://ept.ms/atl_ccpvirus
Media: https://ept.ms/atl_media
Economy: https://ept.ms/atl_economy
Education: https://ept.ms/atl_education
===
Credits:
shutterstock Images: https://shutr.bz/2u8Zdp8
Music: Audioblocks.com, epidemicsound.com
Stock Video: Videoblocks.com
-------------------------------------------------
© All Rights Reserved.
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