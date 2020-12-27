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America’s ‘Unfolding Socialist Revolution’ & Connections to China’s Communist Party
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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30 views • December 27, 2020
America is in the midst of an “unfolding socialist revolution,” argues anti-communist activist, researcher, and filmmaker Trevor Loudon. And a number of the individuals and groups involved in this effort have connections to the Chinese Communist Party.

This is American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸, and I’m Jan Jekielek.

#china #trump #socialism
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===

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===

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Keywords
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