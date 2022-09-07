TCR 2022 - Episode 35

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Arnis Luks interviews Mark Anderson, Robert Klinck and Wallace Klinck about current events and their political ramifications.
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Orage%20AR%20-%20BBC%20Speech%20on%20Social%20Credit.pdf
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Dobbs_G-The_Church_and_the_Trinity.pdf
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Butler_ED-Achilles_Heel.pdf
https://www.kansascityfed.org/research/jackson-hole-economic-policy-symposium-reassessing-constraints-on-the-economy-and-policy/
https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/08/24/canada-is-euthanizing-its-sick-and-poor-welcome-to-world-of-government-health-care/
https://rumble.com/v1frkwp-matador-films-uninformed-consent-documentary-an-in-depth-look-into-the-covi.html
https://www.instagram.com/exbordercop/?hl=en
https://www.rebelnews.com/viewers_react_ontario_senior_detained_at_pearson
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/08/total-proof-of-genocide-9-out-of-10-covid-deaths-are-triple-vaxxed-top-medical-journal-reports-video/ref/6/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uonatLO0YI
https://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2022-08-31/aec-staff-tiktok-federal-election-disinformation/101382796
https://www.thetruthhound.com/