BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Doctor chastised for telling the truth - Covid19
SipForAll
SipForAll
266 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
112 views • July 07, 2020
Minnesota State Board of Medical Practice do not want anyone disagreeing with their plan to instill fear by using the virus covid19. This Doctor/Senator speaks out when others won't.
Jensen said,
“I saw the threats on social media, I’ve seen them for the last two or three months. I’ve seen them come from physicians. I’ve seen them come from people from all walks of life. They didn’t agree with me. They didn’t like it that I was trying to provide some context for the flu, for COVID-19. We’ve had some 35-40,000 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota so far. According to the Department of Health people that might translate to ten times that many and if it does that’s 350,000 cases but in 2018 we have more than half a million Minnesotans with the flu,” says Jensen.
Keywords
trump2020fauciworld health organisationcovid19hcq
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
Study Links Three or More Social Activities to Better Cognitive Scores in Older Adults

Study Links Three or More Social Activities to Better Cognitive Scores in Older Adults

Coco Somers
Study Reports Skin-Specific DNA Methylation Clock; Sun-Exposed Areas Show Faster Aging

Study Reports Skin-Specific DNA Methylation Clock; Sun-Exposed Areas Show Faster Aging

Chase Codewell
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
8 Natural Nootropics and Claimed Cognitive Effects

8 Natural Nootropics and Claimed Cognitive Effects

Coco Somers
More Miles, Fewer Calories Burned: Study Shows Surprising Energy Compensation in Female Runners

More Miles, Fewer Calories Burned: Study Shows Surprising Energy Compensation in Female Runners

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy