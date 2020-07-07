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Doctor chastised for telling the truth - Covid19
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112 views • July 07, 2020
Minnesota State Board of Medical Practice do not want anyone disagreeing with their plan to instill fear by using the virus covid19. This Doctor/Senator speaks out when others won't.
Jensen said,
“I saw the threats on social media, I’ve seen them for the last two or three months. I’ve seen them come from physicians. I’ve seen them come from people from all walks of life. They didn’t agree with me. They didn’t like it that I was trying to provide some context for the flu, for COVID-19. We’ve had some 35-40,000 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota so far. According to the Department of Health people that might translate to ten times that many and if it does that’s 350,000 cases but in 2018 we have more than half a million Minnesotans with the flu,” says Jensen.
Jensen said,
“I saw the threats on social media, I’ve seen them for the last two or three months. I’ve seen them come from physicians. I’ve seen them come from people from all walks of life. They didn’t agree with me. They didn’t like it that I was trying to provide some context for the flu, for COVID-19. We’ve had some 35-40,000 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota so far. According to the Department of Health people that might translate to ten times that many and if it does that’s 350,000 cases but in 2018 we have more than half a million Minnesotans with the flu,” says Jensen.
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