Bright Videos News, Mar 30, 2026 – Global Collapse Accelerates as War, Energy Crisis, and Economic Shock Converge

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- Trump's False Claims and Propaganda (0:14)

- Iran's Strategic Moves and US Military's Lack of Preparation (2:52)

- Impact of the War on Oil Prices and Global Economy (7:25)

- Iran's Retaliatory Strikes and US Military's Inability to Respond (7:44)

- Economic and Energy Implications of the War (14:14)

- Trump's Delusional Beliefs and the Realities of the War (26:11)

- The Role of Israel and the US in the Conflict (29:18)

- The Impact of the War on Global Energy and Food Supply (35:43)

- The Role of Nuclear Weapons and the Future of the Conflict (48:39)

- The Broader Implications of the War (53:00)

- Impact of the War on Global Supply Chains (53:19)

- Preparedness and Supply Chain Disruptions (1:25:51)

- Economic and Political Implications of the War (1:30:12)

- Normalcy Bias and the Global Order (1:55:00)

- The Role of AI in Warfare (1:55:15)

- Preparedness Strategies for Individuals (2:05:34)

- The Future of AI and Humanoid Robots (2:06:11)

- The Importance of Knowledge and Preparedness (2:06:27)

- The Role of Technology in Survival (2:11:29)

- Final Thoughts and Resources (2:20:21)





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