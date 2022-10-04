Identifying and Escaping Domestic Abuse from Family Law Attorney Charlene Quint

In 2012, family law attorney Charlene Quint packed an overnight bag and left her abusive husband, proceeding to go into hiding for over two-and-a-half years. Today, Charlene is happily remarried to a godly man, and she has authored a phenomenal book about identifying and escaping domestic violence and abuse entitled, Overcoming the Narcissist, Sociopath, Psychopath, and Other Domestic Abusers. Charlene clearly lays out the three main phases of abuse to watch out for. First, there is the love-bonding phase, where abusers lay the foundation for “love” and emotional attachment. Second, the devaluation phase occurs, when the abuser asserts financial attachment. And lastly, there is the discard phase, where they throw their victims away like trash. If you’re currently in an abusive relationship, Charlene shares how to overcome this abuse and find true freedom!
TAKEAWAYS
God loves his daughters and does not want them to be abused
Redemption for a woman who has been a victim of domestic violence often comes in the form of God-given strength and wisdom
Charlene’s 600 page book provides detailed resources on how to identify abuse and is loaded with strategies to escape
There are only three examples in the Bible of evil men who have completely changed: Paul, Nebuchadnezzar, and King Manasseh
