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Gates Foundation accused of exploiting its leverage in Africa (2016)
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161 views • December 14, 2020
Watch: 10 short videos every #BLM supporter needs to watch before going out to protest. And you too 👉 https://Silview.media
Watch: 10 short videos every #BLM supporter needs to watch before going out to protest. And you too 👉 https://Silview.media
A pressure group study also accuses the $50bn Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation of exploiting its leverage on the African continent. The Global Justice group says that under the pretext of financing poor farmers, they are instead becoming trapped into debt by having to use chemicals and fertilisers that are underwritten by offshoots of the Gates Foundation. Private financiers linked to the foundation have demanded repayments that caused one African country, Lesotho, more than half of its entire health budget, the group alleged. Aid experts warn that the focus on high-profile, headline-grabbing diseases undermines wider attempts by African governments to reduce the poverty that causes them. - Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports.
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Watch: 10 short videos every #BLM supporter needs to watch before going out to protest. And you too 👉 https://Silview.media
A pressure group study also accuses the $50bn Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation of exploiting its leverage on the African continent. The Global Justice group says that under the pretext of financing poor farmers, they are instead becoming trapped into debt by having to use chemicals and fertilisers that are underwritten by offshoots of the Gates Foundation. Private financiers linked to the foundation have demanded repayments that caused one African country, Lesotho, more than half of its entire health budget, the group alleged. Aid experts warn that the focus on high-profile, headline-grabbing diseases undermines wider attempts by African governments to reduce the poverty that causes them. - Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports.
Other people need to see this too, please share, like and subscribe!
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