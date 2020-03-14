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Apollo NASA Astronauts Might Have Found a Piece of Earth on the Moon
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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19 views • March 14, 2020
Originally streamed live on YouTube on Jan 28, 2019 with 5.7K views.
When the Apollo 14 astronauts brought moon rocks back to Earth, they may have also brought back a little piece of home. A bit of granite found on the moon could be the first evidence that rocks can be chipped off Earth and land elsewhere. It’s also one of the oldest Earth rocks we’ve ever found, here or elsewhere.

Rocks get tossed into space from the moon and end up on Earth as meteorites all the time, so the same should be true in the other direction. “Earth’s been hit by a lot of very big things, and it’s conceivable that some of those impacts have ejected material far enough away that it’s been able to escape the clutches of Earth and make it to the moon,” says William Bottke at the Southwest Research Institute in Colorado.
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2191968-apollo-astronauts-might-have-found-a-piece-of-earth-on-the-moon/

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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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sciencebiblenasaflat earthcosmologymoonscientismapollo 14rocks
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