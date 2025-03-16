💔Heartbreaking: Russian troops entering Sudzha to evacuate remaining civilians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch HEARTBREAKING footage shot by Russian troops entering Sudzha to evacuate remaining civilians
The video shows the consequences of Ukrainian forces’ incursion into the strategic Russian town, including the emaciation and exhaustion of elderly residents unfortunate enough to have been trapped there.