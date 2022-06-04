Men’s Biggest Dating Mistake + How To Avoid It

Over and over and over again…



So many men keep making this same mistake!



Gentlemen, why do you do this to yourselves?



“Do what?” you ask.



I’m not going to tell you here in the description. What do you think I am? A chump?



Just watch the video and thank me later.



You’re not going to thank me, are you?



*sigh*



Oh what I wouldn’t give for a quick thank you and a large pile of money from all of you.



Oops. I said the quiet part out loud.



Wait a minute, out loud? Is it possible to write out loud?



I think we’re getting a little off track here.



Was I ever on track?



Look, just like and subscribe and I’ll stop babbling.



Go on. Go like and subscribe. I’ll wait here until you do.



*waits 70 years*



*sighs again*



You suck.



No really, thank you all for watching!