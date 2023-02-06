Madeline Johnson: 21-Year-Old Pfizer Vaccine Victim 💉 (2022)

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Madeline is a 21 year old premed college student who is now suffering from severe side effects following her second dose of Covid-19 Pfizer.
At first doctors thought she had a stroke, MS, Brain tumor, or autoimmune diseases. She has gone through a 2 nerve studies, a cat scan, an emg , an ekg, 8 mris, a spinal tap, blood panels on blood panels, 46+ blood tests, and more. Maddy has been cleared of any chance of the 11 rheumatoid autoimmune disease she was flagged for which is a blessing, however she is still suffering from these adverse effects.
Source @Covid BC