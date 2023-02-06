Madeline Johnson: 21-Year-Old Pfizer Vaccine Victim 💉 (2022)

Madeline is a 21 year old premed college student who is now suffering from severe side effects following her second dose of Covid-19 Pfizer.
At first doctors thought she had a stroke, MS, Brain tumor, or autoimmune diseases. She has gone through a 2 nerve studies, a cat scan, an emg , an ekg, 8 mris, a spinal tap, blood panels on blood panels, 46+ blood tests, and more. Maddy has been cleared of any chance of the 11 rheumatoid autoimmune disease she was flagged for which is a blessing, however she is still suffering from these adverse effects.
Source @Covid BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.