The Lost Book of Enki Tablet VII

It's been 2 weeks since the last tablet so this is a pretty good time frame to get it out. I try to make these as short as possible because people have low attention spans nowadays due to the social media's 1 minute videos making people dumb. It's only me making these videos. I do not have a team. I'm solo. I do not claim to be an expert on Sumerian history. If you think my illustrations are wrong, let me know. If you think my style of videos are lame, let me know. I'm open to criticism. There's A LOT of procreating and babies in this tablet. If you don't like procreation and babies, this tablet is NOT FOR YOU.



Here's a synopsis of the seventh tablet

Returned to the Abzu, Adamu and Ti-Amat bear children

Earthlings proliferate, working in the mines and as servants

Enlil’s grandchildren, the twins Utu and Inanna, are born

Anunnaki couples bear other offspring on Earth

Climate changes cause hardships on Earth and on Lahmu

Nibiru’s orbital nearing is accompanied by upheavals

Enki and Marduk explore the Moon, find it inhospitable

Enki determines the constellations and Celestial Time

Bitter about his own fate, Enki promises supremacy to Marduk

Anu gives command of a new spaceport to Utu, not to Marduk

Enki encounters and mates with two Earthling females

One bears a son, Adapa, the other a daughter, Titi

Keeping his parenting a secret, Enki raises them as foundlings

Adapa, highly intelligent, becomes the first Civilized Man

Adapa and Titi mate, have two sons: Ka-in and Abael



I have a lot of fun making these tablets. It's a challenge having to come up with a scene that can match the text. This was easily the hardest one to do so far. Movies usually have allegories that go right past the viewer's head because they're distracted by the fast scene changes, and explosion-loud-noises. The most recent Mission Impossible has an allegory in it's title. Yes it can be over the top, but Tom Cruise has to find a way to complete his seemingly impossible mission. That's what I have to do. I have to come up with a way to complete a seemingly impossible task, which can be anything in your life you want to do as hard as it may seem. Cool movies. Enough of my infatuation on allegories. Hope you like it :)