War, Inflation & Scarcity: What’s Coming Next, an interview with Peter Schiff

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War, inflation, and scarcity are becoming closely linked in today’s global outlook. Rising tensions can disrupt energy supply, strain food systems, and push prices higher across the board. Even before conflict intensifies, early indicators often show costs climbing, with long-term effects on households and businesses alike. As conditions evolve, the real question is how sustained these pressures could be and what comes next. Watch the latest interview for deeper context and a clearer understanding of the bigger picture.
#GlobalTrends #InflationWatch #EconomicOutlook #SupplyChain #WorldNews
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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