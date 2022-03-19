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Jessica Yancey: Just Another Covidiot
OP News
OP News
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185 views • March 19, 2022
Say hi to Jessica.. she is just another unconscious Covidiot sheeple that is clueless about there being no pandemic, that COVID-19 has never been isolated, and that there are at least three cheap, safe, effective treatments.

She also didn't know that the so-called COVID-19 "vaccinations" are not vaccinations but instead a life-changing, experimental gene manipulation. Don't you feel sorry for her?

These are the so-called 'useless eaters' that are being culled by the globalist, leftist elites. These are the same fools that have been ridiculing truthers and ignoring all of the research, calling us crazy or disinformation agents.

Who is the idiot now Jessica?

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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/jessica-yancey-just-another-covidiot/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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