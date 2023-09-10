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It’s A Horrible World: Agenda 2030 Accelerated! Burning Man, Burning Maui
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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481 views • September 10, 2023

Clearly, “climate change” is shaping the narrative. Clearly, Google is a filter for consciousness. Clearly, Blackrock owns everything. So what do we do about it? 


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***** Sources for this video *****


Intro vid: What a Horrible World (Louis Armstrong Parody): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45vVxgi0mic


TCV Summit on the 15th of September: https://dollarvigilante.com/ordinals


Game Changers: https://dollarvigilante.com/gamechangers


Woopi Goldberg Has Covaids: https://twitter.com/DavidWolfe/status/1699859948786565225?s=20 


Israeli Ministry of Health orders all hospitals to conduct PCR Covid tests for all admitted patients:

https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1699125246647771574?t=9IE1u3ZTVWrWZH_cyVAs8Q&s=19


Tap water tests positive:

https://vxtwitter.com/etoptimist/status/1696716671619416171?s=20


Keywords
climate changemauiburning manblackrock
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