BrightLearn - Immoderate Greatness: Why Civilization Fail by William Ophuls

In "Immoderate Greatness: Why Civilizations Fail," William Ophuls argues that civilizations are inherently self-destructive, driven by biophysical limits and moral decay. He posits that societies, like organisms in a finite environment, inevitably overextend their resources, leading to collapse. Additionally, Ophuls highlights the role of hubris and moral entropy—where growth fosters arrogance and erodes foundational virtues—as seen in historical empires like Rome. Complexity and technological reliance, while initially beneficial, ultimately deepen vulnerabilities by creating an "ingenuity gap" between challenges and solutions. Ophuls warns that unchecked pursuit of greatness is unsustainable, advocating instead for simplicity and ecological harmony to avert the cyclical fate of past civilizations. His analysis serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for systemic change in the face of modern crises.





