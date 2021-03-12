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Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
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60 views • March 12, 2021
KUTV, March 10, 2021
During a KUTV investigation into COVID-19 vaccine side effects and where to report them, we found four reported deaths, filed by Utah families and their caregivers to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Reporting System.
KUTV: Heidi Hatch reports{ }
One case stood out, a 39-year-old single mom from Ogden who died four days after her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Her family, who is now waiting on an autopsy, held a celebration of life for her this past weekend.
Kassidi Kurill by all accounts was healthy, happy and “had more energy” than just about anyone else around her. She had no known health problems or pre-existing conditions.
https://foxsanantonio.com/features/coronavirus/utah-woman-39-dies-4-days-after-2nd-does-of-covid-19-vaccine-autopsy-ordered
During a KUTV investigation into COVID-19 vaccine side effects and where to report them, we found four reported deaths, filed by Utah families and their caregivers to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Reporting System.
KUTV: Heidi Hatch reports{ }
One case stood out, a 39-year-old single mom from Ogden who died four days after her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Her family, who is now waiting on an autopsy, held a celebration of life for her this past weekend.
Kassidi Kurill by all accounts was healthy, happy and “had more energy” than just about anyone else around her. She had no known health problems or pre-existing conditions.
https://foxsanantonio.com/features/coronavirus/utah-woman-39-dies-4-days-after-2nd-does-of-covid-19-vaccine-autopsy-ordered
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