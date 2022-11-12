Emergency for The Irish

WAKE UP People of Eire (Ireland) Grave DangerNovember 11th, 2022

Guest: Mark Molloy





This is an EMERGENCY communication for the great people of Ireland. You do not know foundational truths to what is going on right now and must wake up and come together with this powerful truth presented.





The TRUTH is coming worldwide to this massive global trespass against all the people not just in Eire (Ireland) but every country in the world to our sovereign power being stripped ONLY because the people have not been given the truth and are sound asleep to an evil that is before you all.





Come together...stand as one in truth and you will overcome the attempts to destroy your lands and people.





God Bless and God Speed





Christopher





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?