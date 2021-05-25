© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Real Story - OAN Trump 2024 with John McLaughin
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • May 25, 2021
John McLaughlin, partner at McLaughlin & Associates, gives The Real Story on why Trump leads Harris in a new poll and why Republicans want him to run again.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.