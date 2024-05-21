Rango short

Cage the Elephant: Telescope
In a far and distant galaxy
Inside my telescope I see
A pair of eyes look back at me
He walks and talks and looks like me
Sits around inside his house
From room to room he moves about
Fills his life with pointless things
And wonders how it all turns out
Do do do do do
Do do do do do
Safe to say that
I don't think you understand
There's nowhere left to turn
Walls keep breaking
Time is like a leaf in the wind
Either it's time well spent
Or time I've wasted
Don't waste it
Afraid of what the truth might bring
He locks his doors and never leaves
Desperately searching for signs
To terrify, to find a thing
He battens all the hatches down
And wonders why he hears no sound
Frantically searching his dreams
He wonders what it's all about
Do do do do do
Do do do do do
Safe to say that
I don't think you understand
There's nowhere left to turn
Walls keep breaking
Time is like a leaf in the wind
Either it's time well spent
Or time I've wasted
Clearing my mind
Losing my friends
Follow my fears
Do it again
You say how, do, you do
Man, how 'bout you?
Man, how 'bout you?
To be free
To be sold
To be killed
To be saved
In my head, I'm alone
I'm un-dead, I'm ashamed
Just like you, I've been tryin'
To be scared
In my bones, I feel cold
I give this to the Lord in the sea
In this street
Let me go
Let me be, I don't need
To be here, I'm alone
Can't you see? Can't you see?
I don't think you understand
There's nowhere left to turn
Walls keep breaking
Time is like a leaf in the wind
Either it's time well spent
Or time I've wasted
Don't waste it
