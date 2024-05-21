Rango short

Cage the Elephant: Telescope





In a far and distant galaxy

Inside my telescope I see

A pair of eyes look back at me

He walks and talks and looks like me

Sits around inside his house

From room to room he moves about

Fills his life with pointless things

And wonders how it all turns out

Do do do do do

Do do do do do

Safe to say that

I don't think you understand

There's nowhere left to turn

Walls keep breaking

Time is like a leaf in the wind

Either it's time well spent

Or time I've wasted

Don't waste it

Afraid of what the truth might bring

He locks his doors and never leaves

Desperately searching for signs

To terrify, to find a thing

He battens all the hatches down

And wonders why he hears no sound

Frantically searching his dreams

He wonders what it's all about

Do do do do do

Do do do do do

Safe to say that

I don't think you understand

There's nowhere left to turn

Walls keep breaking

Time is like a leaf in the wind

Either it's time well spent

Or time I've wasted

Clearing my mind

Losing my friends

Follow my fears

Do it again

You say how, do, you do

Man, how 'bout you?

Man, how 'bout you?

To be free

To be sold

To be killed

To be saved

In my head, I'm alone

I'm un-dead, I'm ashamed

Just like you, I've been tryin'

To be scared

In my bones, I feel cold

I give this to the Lord in the sea

In this street

Let me go

Let me be, I don't need

To be here, I'm alone

Can't you see? Can't you see?

I don't think you understand

There's nowhere left to turn

Walls keep breaking

Time is like a leaf in the wind

Either it's time well spent

Or time I've wasted

Don't waste it





