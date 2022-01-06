January 2022. What next?

Here I share my feelings around energies for January, what this may mean for the current situation, and the significance of 2022 from a numerological perspective. I also draw a tarot card for January with regard to world events and an Energy Oracle guide.

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Indigo River www.riverhealer.com