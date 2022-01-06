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January 2022. What next?
Indigo River
Indigo River
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41 views • January 06, 2022
Here I share my feelings around energies for January, what this may mean for the current situation, and the significance of 2022 from a numerological perspective. I also draw a tarot card for January with regard to world events and an Energy Oracle guide.
If you like this video, I hope that you will please subscribe to my channel.
Thank you.
If you like my work and wish to support my endeavours you may donate at Paypal.me/riverhealer . Big thank you to those who have donated I am truly grateful x
For daily Oracle cards and weekly tarot follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/riverhealer
Check out my website for online services and binaural downloads to assist in different aspects of your spiritual growth. www.riverhealer.com
We are all in this together. We are all endeavouring to make this world a better place. Hang on in there. Keep on shining!
Much Love x
Indigo River www.riverhealer.com
Keywords
psychicnumerologyjanuarytarot2022tarot readingwhat nextpsychic predictionjanuary 2022what will happen in januarypsychic prediction januarywill it get better 2022what 20222022 happenswhat happens 2022what can we expect 2022prediction 2022january prediction
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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