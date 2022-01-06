© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 2022. What next?
Follow
2
Share
Report
41 views • January 06, 2022
Here I share my feelings around energies for January, what this may mean for the current situation, and the significance of 2022 from a numerological perspective. I also draw a tarot card for January with regard to world events and an Energy Oracle guide.
If you like this video, I hope that you will please subscribe to my channel.
Thank you.
If you like my work and wish to support my endeavours you may donate at Paypal.me/riverhealer . Big thank you to those who have donated I am truly grateful x
For daily Oracle cards and weekly tarot follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/riverhealer
Check out my website for online services and binaural downloads to assist in different aspects of your spiritual growth. www.riverhealer.com
We are all in this together. We are all endeavouring to make this world a better place. Hang on in there. Keep on shining!
Much Love x
Indigo River www.riverhealer.com
If you like this video, I hope that you will please subscribe to my channel.
Thank you.
If you like my work and wish to support my endeavours you may donate at Paypal.me/riverhealer . Big thank you to those who have donated I am truly grateful x
For daily Oracle cards and weekly tarot follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/riverhealer
Check out my website for online services and binaural downloads to assist in different aspects of your spiritual growth. www.riverhealer.com
We are all in this together. We are all endeavouring to make this world a better place. Hang on in there. Keep on shining!
Much Love x
Indigo River www.riverhealer.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.