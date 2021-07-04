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5 Points on HOW to KEEP from being Deceived
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31 views • July 04, 2021
An especially important topic with interesting graphics too. We know the coming Beast/False Prophet will deceive just about everyone – and come close to convincing even God’s elect (Matthew 24:24). What’s happening to set the stage for this System to put its deception into action? What 5 steps can YOU be taking now to definitely avoid being deceived? Are you believing a LIE? Our very future is at stake. Let others know about this please SHARE.
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