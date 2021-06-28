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Russian FM Condemns West for Homosexual Blasphemy Against Jesus Christ
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31 views • June 28, 2021
Today on TruNews, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov excoriates the West in their blasphemy of Jesus and their accusation of the Son of God as a homosexual. Meanwhile, NATO and the US are planning to continue ramping up their aggression with Crimea and the Sea of Azov.
Nevada Sheriffs are getting fed up with the NSA, and Rick recalls Alaska Senator Mike Gravel, a radically different kind of Democrat who passed away over the weekend.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/28/21) Episode 5
Nevada Sheriffs are getting fed up with the NSA, and Rick recalls Alaska Senator Mike Gravel, a radically different kind of Democrat who passed away over the weekend.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (6/28/21) Episode 5
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