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AMERICAN MELTDOWN! THE SHORTAGE OF EVERYTHING - BIDEN CANCELS UNEMPLOYMENT - GO STOCK YOUR PANTRY!
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410 views • August 23, 2021
Stephanie E: Keep stocking up little by little, grab something extra every time you go to the grocery store. I live in Minnesota and noticed the shelves are starting to get bare again. We keep our overflow stuff in the garage but try to bring extras in the house as much as possible because people are nosy. Try and hide your preps if they are out in the open or rental managers may see it or if your have nosy neighbors. I’ve made room for my preps in the house but still keep them hidden.
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