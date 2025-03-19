Houthis' Stun Israel: Chaos As Israelis Run For Lives To Escape Yemen Missile Fury

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Air raid sirens blared in the Israeli city of Beersheba as a Houthi-fired ballistic missile approached, triggering panic among residents. Videos showed people rushing to bomb shelters. The Iran-backed Houthis later claimed they targeted the IDF’s Nevatim Air Base using a Palestine-2 ballistic missile. Israeli defense forces, however, stated the missile was intercepted using the Arrow defense system before it reached Israeli airspace. This marks the first Houthi attack on Israel in two months, following renewed Israeli military action in Gaza.
Mirrored - Times Of India
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/