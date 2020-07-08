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DYNUZ: “Virus Has Permeated Sunday Sermons” & Other Hysterical Hatred Pushed by Media to Close Churches
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23 views • July 08, 2020
NYT & DYNUZ cheer protests as 1st Amend but go on hysterical anti-Christian rant to deny the other part of 1A. "We've spent the last 20 years mobilizing worship in places where it is illegal. Never in my life would I believe that it would be California in 2020,” said one church leader.
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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