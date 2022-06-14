White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0779 - Kaytlynn Cargill - Roache is sentenced to 10 years

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Kaytlynn met up with Roache to collect the $300 that he owed her for a previous marijuana deal. Instead, he beat her to death with a claw hammer, then dumped her body in a nearby apartment trash bin. Her body was found 2 days later in a nearby landfill.
Note:The news report differs slightly from the written reports of the crime.