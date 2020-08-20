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2074-9AM Durham's Lead Investigator William Aldenberg Publicly Revealed - The Cover-Up Is Worse Than The Crimes
Foolishness and betrayal of our country have served to reveal dangers within our present condition. Misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, is neither safe nor wise. The intelligence apparatus was weaponized against a candidate by those who controlled the levers of government. This is what AG Bill Barr needs to explain to the nation. The purpose behind briefing Durham’s lead investigator William Aldenberg was essentially to provide an understanding of what we the people already know. The purpose behind releasing the investigator name is to cut through the chaff and countermeasures and give face to the unit holding the precarious responsibility of sunlight. 2074-9AM Durham’s Lead Investigator William Aldenberg Publicly Revealed – The Cover-Up Is Worse Than The Crimes – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2YeJWzc
Meet Roger Stone & Pete Santilli In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020
Roger Stone UNGAGGED (Public) https://bit.ly/2Q7s8Sw
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