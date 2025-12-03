Vaccine to prevent pneumonia, increases pneumonia and increases death, says Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH talking about the pneumococcal vaccine to prevent pneumonia, from Nov 2025, says:

"[The pneumococcal vaccine to prevent pneumonia] does the complete opposite of what it's supposed to do."

"It increases pneumonia."

"It doesn't prevent it."

“[It] increases death."

"And this is being pumped into over 90% of US children."

"One of the largest real world studies ever done on the pneumococcal vaccine."

"These vaccines are given four (4) doses… to… American babies [recommended by the CDC to be given to babies at 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, 12-15 months]."

"The CDC recommends it."

"So that's how of a core component these are in the childhood vaccine schedule."

"So a study came out last week."

"Over 2 million people were in the study and they found 80% increased risk of pneumonia from the pneumococcal [vaccine] and 91% increased risk of death from pneumonia."

"So it does the complete opposite of what it's supposed to do."

"It increases pneumonia… and increases death."

"All of this information concluding that these vaccines really were never properly tested."

__

The study that Nicolas talks about regarding this vaccine, titled "Real world effectiveness of antipneumococcal vaccination against pneumonia in adults: a population-based cohort study, Catalonia, 2019", is posted here:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41120971/

__

The video was posted by Nicolas Hulscher on X here:

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1994052816885666107

__

The CDC recommendation for this vaccine is posted here:

https://www.cdc.gov/pneumococcal/hcp/vaccine-recommendations/index.html





"CDC recommends routine pneumococcal vaccination for all children younger than 5 years old.

"Administer a 4-dose PCV series (PCV15 or PCV20), 1 dose at each of the following ages:

"2 months

"4 months

"6 months

"12 through 15 months"

__

More about Nicolas Hulscher, MPH is posted here:

https://mcculloughfnd.org/pages/our-team

