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Yahweh's Truth #3
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7 views • June 12, 2021
Yahweh's Truth: Wick & Viss [#3] aired to Christ's people via Worldwide Christian Radio and allows Dr. Wickstrom with Pastor Visser to discuss the Federal Reserve cartel while "blowing the trumpet" to warn the faithful of an impending financial collapse. This shortwave Christian Identity broadcast equips listeners with names of the top eight families that seemingly control 80% of most all cashless transactions.
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