Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sen. Rand Paul: U.S. Funded Chinese Military Research & the Mysterious Death of Dr. Zhou Yusen
channel image
GalacticStorm
2047 Subscribers
Shop now
56 views
Published a day ago

🚨 Sen. Rand Paul on the U.S. Funding Chinese Military Research & the Mysterious Death of Dr. Zhou Yusen


"An investigative part of the U.S. government discovered that NIH money...goes to American universities and then it is subcontracted to China. Some of it is then subcontracted to military research...American universities are funding the Academy of Military Research in China."


https://rumble.com/v2wvsdl--sen.-rand-paul-on-the-u.s.-funding-chinese-military-research.html


https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1673788871878877185

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket