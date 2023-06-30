Sen. Rand Paul: U.S. Funded Chinese Military Research & the Mysterious Death of Dr. Zhou Yusen

🚨 Sen. Rand Paul on the U.S. Funding Chinese Military Research & the Mysterious Death of Dr. Zhou Yusen





"An investigative part of the U.S. government discovered that NIH money...goes to American universities and then it is subcontracted to China. Some of it is then subcontracted to military research...American universities are funding the Academy of Military Research in China."





https://rumble.com/v2wvsdl--sen.-rand-paul-on-the-u.s.-funding-chinese-military-research.html





https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1673788871878877185