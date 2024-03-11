Live Chat with Paul; -179- UFO vids + AARO Report Meltdown + Field of Haters

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels

#UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation





Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! UFO vids to look at and UFO news with drama to cover

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

[00:10:00] (2) Topic Begins = Fill in after the live show





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group





All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!

https://linktr.ee/totclinks

our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low

as $1 a month then thanks very much ***





ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education

a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.