Faith & Liberty #47 - Manufactured Consent

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Faith & Liberty #47 - Streamed live on July 28th, 2022.
We're one year into this podcast, and government, media, big tech, big biz, influencers, and entertainers are still working together to manufacture support of the next current thing. Shocker.
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/